The Cote range of phone has revolutionised camera touch screen phone tech, giving a expensive experience with a premium design and Google’s AI soigné. The latest Cote 8 Pro is a effective flagship that’s the finest version belonging to the phone up to date, with a very bright six. 7-inch LPTO Actua screen capable of 2400nits illumination and Google’s new Tensor G3 chip unlocking a fresh layer of camera features. The divisive design and style might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s still a premium handset that feels deemed and well made.

The original Cote XL is also worthy of your attention, especially if you’re store shopping on a budget since it offers a stellar all-round knowledge at an acceptable price point. It might not be the fastest mobile in terms of standards but it’s a great all-rounder, with a sudden and stunning 6. 1-inch 90Hz OLED screen, an excellent camera set up front and back and Google’s uncluttered Android user interface to enjoy.

Every Pixel mobile phones come with a decade of OS posts, so you can always be having visit the website the newest features designed to Android users. That’s an excellent deal in addition to the smooth and clean software that comes with every Pixel mobile.